Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 1,277 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,840 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.06% of HubSpot worth $7,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 66.1% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on HUBS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $380.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.65.

HubSpot Price Performance

NYSE HUBS opened at $408.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $341.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.20. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.03 and a 52-week high of $527.06. The company has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of -173.80 and a beta of 1.61.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $469.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.95 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 5,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.26, for a total value of $1,881,409.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,459,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,931,544.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $2,633,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 634,350 shares in the company, valued at $196,521,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 5,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.26, for a total transaction of $1,881,409.06. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,459,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,931,544.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,809 shares of company stock valued at $17,779,233 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.