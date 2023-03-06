Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 2,103 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.07% of Repligen worth $7,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,221,000 after acquiring an additional 11,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after acquiring an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $188.00 on Monday. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $137.21 and a 1 year high of $262.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.31 and its 200-day moving average is $189.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.85, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. Repligen had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $186.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.86.

Repligen Profile

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration, Process Analytics, and Proteins. The Chromatography product includes a range of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.