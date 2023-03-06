Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 5,285 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,285 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $8,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 215,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,668,000 after purchasing an additional 108,672 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 187,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,036,000 after purchasing an additional 23,840 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $135,849.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,830.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $135,849.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,826 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,830.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $37,231.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,299.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,383 shares of company stock valued at $528,613 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of MAA opened at $159.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.62 and a 200 day moving average of $160.76. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.13 and a twelve month high of $217.64.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $527.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.063 per share. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.85.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Rating)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.