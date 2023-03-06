Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 54,085 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 444,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,085 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $6,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Macy’s by 26.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 117,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 24,570 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the second quarter worth about $286,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in Macy’s by 60.0% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 208,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after buying an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the second quarter worth about $1,298,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Macy’s by 35.8% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 17,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macy’s Price Performance

NYSE:M opened at $22.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.83. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $28.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. Macy’s had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1654 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Macy’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.27.

Macy’s Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Featured Articles

