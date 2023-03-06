Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires New Shares in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 145.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 100.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 311.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 32.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.29.

Manulife Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $20.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.13. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $21.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average is $17.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.274 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.01%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

