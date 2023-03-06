Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in ABB during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in ABB during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ABB during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in ABB by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in ABB by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

ABB stock opened at $34.16 on Monday. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $63.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.22.

ABB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas cut ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.54.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

