EQT (NYSE:EQT) versus Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Head-To-Head Analysis

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) and EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Hess Midstream and EQT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hess Midstream 6.58% N/A N/A EQT N/A 13.23% 5.63%

Dividends

Hess Midstream pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. EQT pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Hess Midstream pays out 113.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EQT pays out 14.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hess Midstream has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and EQT has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Hess Midstream is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hess Midstream 0 2 1 0 2.33 EQT 0 3 15 0 2.83

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hess Midstream and EQT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Hess Midstream currently has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.47%. EQT has a consensus price target of $54.35, suggesting a potential upside of 58.23%. Given EQT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EQT is more favorable than Hess Midstream.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hess Midstream and EQT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hess Midstream $1.28 billion 0.98 $83.90 million $2.01 14.16 EQT $7.50 billion 1.65 $1.77 billion $4.11 8.36

EQT has higher revenue and earnings than Hess Midstream. EQT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hess Midstream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.6% of Hess Midstream shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.6% of EQT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of EQT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Hess Midstream has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EQT has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EQT beats Hess Midstream on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hess Midstream

(Get Rating)

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development, and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression. The Processing and Storage segment includes the Tioga gas plant, equity investment in the Little Missouri (LM4) joint venture and mentor storage terminal. The Terminaling and Export segment consists of the Ramberg terminal facility, Tioga rail terminal, crude oil rail cars and Johnson’s corner header system. The company was founded on January 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About EQT

(Get Rating)

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

