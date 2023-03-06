Ergo Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $98.34 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. Ergo has a market capitalization of $98.34 million and $919,855.53 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can now be bought for $1.48 or 0.00006584 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ergo has traded 11% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,407.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.47 or 0.00390351 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00014967 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $150.49 or 0.00671615 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00086530 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.85 or 0.00552716 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004442 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00009761 BTC.

About Ergo

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 66,659,523 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

