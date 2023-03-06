Ethic Inc. Acquires 1,290 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,033,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,878,000 after purchasing an additional 666,567 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cummins to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.75.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

Cummins Stock Up 2.1 %

In other news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total transaction of $1,524,523.77. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,106.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,156.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMI opened at $258.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $247.40 and its 200 day moving average is $236.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $259.52. The stock has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

