Ethic Inc. Acquires 20,283 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 201.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,283 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Pinterest by 632.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,229,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,784,000 after acquiring an additional 8,833,290 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 262.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341,222 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in Pinterest by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 9,818,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718,191 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,285,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,825,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pinterest news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $3,474,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $3,474,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 54,884 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $1,443,449.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,103,023 shares of company stock worth $27,128,365. 7.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pinterest Stock Performance

PINS stock opened at $26.40 on Monday. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $29.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.48 and its 200-day moving average is $24.32.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $877.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.78 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on PINS shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Pinterest from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. MKM Partners lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pinterest from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.