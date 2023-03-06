Ethic Inc. Acquires 7,092 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,092 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 15.3% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

Shares of AXTA opened at $31.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.88. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $20.66 and a one year high of $31.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.43.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

AXTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

