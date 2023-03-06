Ethic Inc. Acquires 768 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Repligen by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Repligen by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,837,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Repligen by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of Repligen by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Repligen by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 164,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $188.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 57.85, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $137.21 and a 1-year high of $262.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Repligen had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $186.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RGEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.86.

Repligen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration, Process Analytics, and Proteins. The Chromatography product includes a range of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.