Ethic Inc. Acquires 887 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 38.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 719,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,056,000 after purchasing an additional 200,549 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 31.8% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,273,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,413,000 after purchasing an additional 307,488 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 18.9% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 18,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 3.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,181,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,411,000 after purchasing an additional 34,724 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 2.4% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 9,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.44.

Robert Half International Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of RHI stock opened at $81.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.81. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.32. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.40 and a 12-month high of $122.29.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.89%.

Robert Half International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Robert Half International

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $278,346.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,087.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

