Ethic Inc. Acquires New Shares in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Raymond James by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Raymond James by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 103,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Raymond James by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 14,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raymond James has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.86.

Raymond James Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $107.94 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.05. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $84.86 and a 52-week high of $126.00.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raymond James news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $397,815.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,505.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $2,672,260.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,764,613.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $397,815.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,505.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,848 shares of company stock worth $3,782,395 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

