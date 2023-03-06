Ethic Inc. Boosts Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Ethic Inc. boosted its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,673 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after buying an additional 186,931 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,631,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,521,122,000 after purchasing an additional 41,952 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,168,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,729,000 after purchasing an additional 248,072 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,162,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,151,000 after purchasing an additional 32,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 845,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on URI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $404.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $544.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $341.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $440.46.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

United Rentals Trading Up 1.9 %

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 4,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.56, for a total transaction of $2,068,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at $6,927,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total value of $5,842,393.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,388,843.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 4,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.56, for a total transaction of $2,068,940.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,927,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,672 shares of company stock worth $8,135,542. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $479.57 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.54 and a 1 year high of $481.59. The stock has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $417.98 and a 200 day moving average of $351.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.97%.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.