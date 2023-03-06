Ethic Inc. Boosts Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 294.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZS. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Zscaler from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $162.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.44.

Zscaler Stock Down 11.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $119.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.42. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of -52.07 and a beta of 0.88. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.64 and a 12-month high of $253.74.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 24.08% and a negative return on equity of 50.99%. The firm had revenue of $355.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.08 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.78 per share, for a total transaction of $543,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,135. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.78 per share, for a total transaction of $543,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,135. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 1,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $144,044.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,929,882.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,735 shares of company stock worth $2,252,553 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

See Also

