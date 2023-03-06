Ethic Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,904 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,599,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $456,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLM stock opened at $365.62 on Monday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $284.99 and a twelve month high of $406.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $353.71 and a 200 day moving average of $345.81.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 19.02%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MLM. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $397.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $374.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.50.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

