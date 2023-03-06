Ethic Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 66.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,247 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on STERIS from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.83.

STERIS Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $189.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.90. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $159.21 and a 52-week high of $255.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -654.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.48.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.17). STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently -648.25%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

