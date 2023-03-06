Ethic Inc. Buys 1,021 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in TransUnion by 52.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in TransUnion by 1.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TransUnion by 50.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TransUnion in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of TRU stock opened at $65.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.38. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $50.32 and a 52 week high of $105.00.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $902.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

