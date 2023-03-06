Ethic Inc. Buys 253 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APD. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $294.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.18. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $328.56. The company has a market capitalization of $65.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $1.75 dividend. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $328.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.16.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.