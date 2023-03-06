Ethic Inc. Buys 881 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 60,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 9,210 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter valued at $671,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,773,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,788,899,000 after purchasing an additional 357,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.11.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AME stock opened at $143.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.19 and a 200-day moving average of $133.51. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $106.17 and a one year high of $148.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $944,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,632.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AMETEK news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $382,486.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total value of $944,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,632.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.