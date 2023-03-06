Ethic Inc. Cuts Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Ethic Inc. cut its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 3,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.3% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $211.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $284.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.90.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

ESS opened at $232.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.46 and its 200-day moving average is $230.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.24 and a twelve month high of $363.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 140.13%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

