Ethic Inc. Cuts Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Ethic Inc. trimmed its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,145 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,993 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626,337 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,557,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $908,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,177 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,806,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,416,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,706,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $153,890,000 after acquiring an additional 756,275 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Trading Down 0.1 %

V.F. stock opened at $26.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $23.71 and a 1 year high of $60.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.50.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 190.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VFC shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of V.F. from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.56.

Insider Activity at V.F.

In other V.F. news, CEO Benno O. Dorer bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,050. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

