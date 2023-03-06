Ethic Inc. Grows Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pentair by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,837,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,158,000 after purchasing an additional 85,431 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Pentair by 12.1% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 13,816,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,589,000 after buying an additional 1,492,905 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Pentair by 15.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,168,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,432,000 after buying an additional 1,366,650 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Pentair by 8.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,045,000 after buying an additional 479,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Pentair by 1.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,971,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,347,000 after buying an additional 39,801 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair Stock Up 1.8 %

Pentair stock opened at $56.49 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.47. Pentair plc has a one year low of $38.55 and a one year high of $60.85.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.68 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pentair news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 3,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $178,167.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,270.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.31.

Pentair Profile

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.