Ethic Inc. Grows Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,702 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,041,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $745,974,000 after buying an additional 2,924,215 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,946,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $524,068,000 after buying an additional 1,876,080 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after buying an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 390.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 811,901 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,013,000 after acquiring an additional 646,455 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,437,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $141.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.27 and a 200 day moving average of $135.39. The firm has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.55. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $89.80 and a 1 year high of $160.52.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Hess had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 27.97%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.438 per share. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.86%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Hess from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hess from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hess from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $15,878,271.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,148,277.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $795,061.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,264 shares in the company, valued at $5,475,757.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $15,878,271.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 898,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,148,277.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,499 shares of company stock worth $25,907,245. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

