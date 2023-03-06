Ethic Inc. Has $578,000 Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Ethic Inc. cut its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,339 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $131.34 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.35. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.46 and a 12-month high of $184.75. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $741.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 6.11%.

Several brokerages have commented on PKI. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.30.

In related news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 1,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total transaction of $230,907.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,914.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

