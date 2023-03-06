Ethic Inc. Has $604,000 Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,829 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 405.3% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 89.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter worth $43,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the second quarter worth $49,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $324.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $395.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.00.

Paycom Software stock opened at $291.54 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $310.08 and a 200-day moving average of $325.53. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.82 and a 1 year high of $402.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.39.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $370.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

