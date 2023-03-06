Ethic Inc. Has $628,000 Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Ethic Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,091 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UDR by 10,083.3% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in UDR in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in UDR in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UDR by 25.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UDR by 14.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UDR. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays raised their target price on UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on UDR from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.87.

NYSE:UDR opened at $42.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.51. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.18 and a 1 year high of $60.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.16 million. UDR had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 6th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 608.00%.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

