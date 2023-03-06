Ethic Inc. Has $705,000 Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 99.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,142 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROL. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.4% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,248,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 4.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 19.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 4.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 24.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 46,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 9,129 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins Stock Up 1.0 %

ROL stock opened at $35.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $43.06. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.73 and a beta of 0.65.

Rollins Announces Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $661.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 2,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $77,857.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,827.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

About Rollins

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.