Ethic Inc. Has $707,000 Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Ethic Inc. grew its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in FMC in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FMC in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FMC in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FMC by 269.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in FMC by 99.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FMC

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total transaction of $638,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,823.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $252,761.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,310.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total value of $638,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,823.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,376 shares of company stock worth $1,465,016. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FMC Stock Performance

NYSE:FMC opened at $128.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.45. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $140.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.05. FMC had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. FMC’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FMC. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on FMC from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on FMC from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on FMC from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.17.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

