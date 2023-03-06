Ethic Inc. Increases Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DELL. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 156.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 166.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of DELL stock opened at $39.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.09. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $55.30.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.99%.

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $3,918,397.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,613,082.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DELL. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.69.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Featured Stories

