Ethic Inc. Increases Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Ethic Inc. raised its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PII. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Polaris by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Polaris by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris Stock Up 0.3 %

PII stock opened at $115.74 on Monday. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $91.86 and a one year high of $123.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.92 and a 200-day moving average of $107.85.

Polaris Increases Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.18. Polaris had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.67%.

Insider Activity at Polaris

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,221,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on PII shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Polaris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.56.

About Polaris

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes ORVs and snowmobile. The On Road segment involves the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.