Ethic Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Ethic Inc. trimmed its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in British American Tobacco by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 34,129,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093,321 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in British American Tobacco by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,449,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,090 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in British American Tobacco by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,552 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in British American Tobacco by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,092,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,226,000 after purchasing an additional 710,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $38.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.55. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $35.47 and a fifty-two week high of $45.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.7006 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This is a positive change from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

