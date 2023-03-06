Ethic Inc. Purchases 7,559 Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Ethic Inc. grew its position in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,559 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Pearson were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Pearson by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Pearson by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Pearson by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Pearson by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pearson Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of Pearson stock opened at $10.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.84. Pearson plc has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $12.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pearson Company Profile

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSO. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Pearson from GBX 1,060 ($12.79) to GBX 1,200 ($14.48) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas downgraded Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pearson from GBX 900 ($10.86) to GBX 940 ($11.34) in a report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,015.43.

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

