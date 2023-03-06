Ethic Inc. Trims Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Ethic Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 69.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,548 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 27.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 20.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 476.7% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on STLD. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.67.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $136.06 on Monday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.44 and a twelve month high of $136.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.82.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.77. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 56.22% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.78 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 6.54%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Featured Articles

