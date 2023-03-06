Ethic Inc. Trims Stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Ethic Inc. cut its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,452,000. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 201,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,153,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.20.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance
Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile
Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of beverages. Its product line includes sparkling beverages, sports drinks, energy drinks, juices & nectars, dairy products, teas, fruit-based beverages, sparkling water, and purified water. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico and Central America and South America.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF)
- 3 High-Yield Energy MLPs: A Stable Way to Invest in Energy
- 3 Stocks That Went Public In 2021 May Be In Buy Range Soon
- 3 Canadian Banks That Just Increased Their Dividends
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.