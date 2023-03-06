Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) PT Lowered to C$15.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Get Evertz Technologies alerts:

Evertz Technologies Price Performance

ET stock opened at C$11.79 on Friday. Evertz Technologies has a 1 year low of C$10.99 and a 1 year high of C$16.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$898.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$12.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.69.

Evertz Technologies Dividend Announcement

Evertz Technologies ( TSE:ET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.05. Evertz Technologies had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 27.73%. The firm had revenue of C$113.25 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Evertz Technologies will post 0.8618421 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.35%.

About Evertz Technologies

(Get Rating)

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.