Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) PT Lowered to C$15.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.
Evertz Technologies Price Performance
ET stock opened at C$11.79 on Friday. Evertz Technologies has a 1 year low of C$10.99 and a 1 year high of C$16.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$898.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$12.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.69.
Evertz Technologies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.35%.
About Evertz Technologies
Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.
Read More
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.