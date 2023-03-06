Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXFY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Expensify in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Expensify from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Expensify in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Expensify from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

In other Expensify news, Director Daniel Vidal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,117.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Expensify news, Director Daniel Vidal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,117.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,150. 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter worth $29,671,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expensify by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,866,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,326 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Expensify by 452.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 754,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,228,000 after purchasing an additional 618,022 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expensify by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,349,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,084,000 after purchasing an additional 512,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Expensify by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,120,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,229,000 after purchasing an additional 455,026 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Expensify stock opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average of $11.92. The stock has a market cap of $602.65 million, a PE ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 1.14. Expensify has a 52-week low of $7.98 and a 52-week high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.11). Expensify had a negative return on equity of 29.68% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $43.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expensify will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

