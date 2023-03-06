Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 25,551 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,316,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,551 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $15,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 31,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 977,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after buying an additional 12,235 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,227,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,619,000 after acquiring an additional 62,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 5,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $96,879.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,540.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 5,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $96,879.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,540.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Justin Hotard sold 45,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $742,112.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,788 shares in the company, valued at $225,847.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,542 shares of company stock worth $1,726,184. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 1.4 %

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.92.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $15.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $17.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 2.92%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.85%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.