Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,886 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $18,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 351.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,797,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $230,022,000 after acquiring an additional 40,963 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 3,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $131,251.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,939.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 3,248 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $131,251.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,939.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julie M. Cherrington sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $113,704.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,409 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Performance

MRTX opened at $43.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.01. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.96 and a 1 year high of $101.30.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.74) by $0.23. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,957.44% and a negative return on equity of 66.05%. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.72) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 212.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mirati Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup lowered Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $84.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.87.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

