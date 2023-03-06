Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 186,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,759 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $13,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $85.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

Several research firms recently commented on EMR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.43.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

