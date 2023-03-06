Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stake in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 713,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,153 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.53% of Hostess Brands worth $16,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $957,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 112.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,463,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,113,000 after purchasing an additional 773,528 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 204.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 86,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 701.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on TWNK. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Hostess Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Hostess Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ TWNK opened at $24.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.13. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $339.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

