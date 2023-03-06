Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,033 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.08% of Equifax worth $17,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Equifax by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,205 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 60.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,069,000 after buying an additional 63,735 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,138,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Equifax from $196.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.67.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $207.52 on Monday. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.98 and a fifty-two week high of $243.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $210.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

