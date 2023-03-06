Federated Hermes Inc. Has $14.17 Million Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 321,611 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,584 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $14,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 33.5% during the second quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. now owns 9,751,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,882 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,320,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,510,000 after buying an additional 186,768 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Blackbaud by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,916,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,361,000 after buying an additional 339,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Blackbaud by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,534,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,896,000 after buying an additional 85,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 5.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,258,000 after acquiring an additional 40,198 shares during the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $56.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.15 and a 200-day moving average of $56.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Blackbaud, Inc. has a one year low of $43.54 and a one year high of $65.40.

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $274.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.24 million. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLKB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Blackbaud from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Blackbaud from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

In other Blackbaud news, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 12,421 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $714,331.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,605 shares in the company, valued at $4,463,063.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 8,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $458,856.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,849,281.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 12,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $714,331.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,463,063.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,177 shares of company stock worth $1,889,129 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

