Federated Hermes Inc. Has $15.21 Million Stock Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,972 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30,803 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $15,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,778,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,705,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,092 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Paylocity by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,130,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $997,909,000 after acquiring an additional 48,698 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 20.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,399,000 after acquiring an additional 236,876 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,192,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $288,122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,041,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,327,000 after purchasing an additional 44,059 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $276.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $231.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Paylocity from $305.00 to $311.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.71.

In related news, CEO Toby J. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.63, for a total transaction of $1,741,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,176 shares in the company, valued at $23,324,712.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Toby J. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.63, for a total value of $1,741,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,324,712.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total transaction of $16,260,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,497,423 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,946,280.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 143,303 shares of company stock worth $30,307,250 over the last 90 days. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $191.03 on Monday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $152.01 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.17. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.71 and a beta of 1.07.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. Paylocity had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $273.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.78 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

