Federated Hermes Inc. Has $17.08 Million Stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 351,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,921 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $17,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in A. O. Smith by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,218,000 after buying an additional 20,616 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of AOS opened at $68.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $71.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $936.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Insider Activity

In other A. O. Smith news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $278,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,376.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other A. O. Smith news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $278,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,376.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $2,776,882.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,699.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,883 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,126 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered A. O. Smith from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.