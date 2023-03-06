Federated Hermes Inc. Has $17.46 Million Holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,115 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.83% of Palomar worth $17,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLMR. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Palomar by 1.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 6.6% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Palomar by 7,440.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Palomar by 34.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Palomar by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 82,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $60.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 0.06. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $95.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.31.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Palomar had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $83.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Palomar’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLMR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Palomar in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Palomar from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Palomar from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet cut Palomar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Palomar from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

