Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 58,643 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,643 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.57% of Otter Tail worth $14,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 35.5% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 8,669 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Otter Tail by 369.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 23,390 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 124.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,834,000 after acquiring an additional 79,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Otter Tail by 3.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Otter Tail Stock Performance

OTTR opened at $72.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.50. Otter Tail Co. has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $82.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.93 and a 200-day moving average of $64.25.

Otter Tail Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Separately, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

About Otter Tail

(Get Rating)

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company engaged in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in western Minnesota, eastern North Dakota, and northeastern South Dakota.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.