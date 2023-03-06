Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 524,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,407 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in The RMR Group were worth $12,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in The RMR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.58% of the company’s stock.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RMR has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on The RMR Group from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

The RMR Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RMR opened at $28.69 on Monday. The RMR Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $31.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.54. The firm has a market cap of $906.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.46.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $250.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.05 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 3.58%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The RMR Group Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The RMR Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.05%.

About The RMR Group

(Get Rating)

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to managed equity real estate investment trusts and operators. Its services include RMR Real Estate Services, Asset Management, Acquisitions Criteria, and Development. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.