Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 115,000 Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 625,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,000 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Lovesac were worth $12,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lovesac by 29.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,014,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,853,000 after buying an additional 228,148 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lovesac by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 750,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,559,000 after buying an additional 36,912 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in Lovesac by 23.2% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 392,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,783,000 after buying an additional 73,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Lovesac by 748.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 296,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,153,000 after buying an additional 261,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Lovesac by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 260,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after buying an additional 8,313 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lovesac stock opened at $29.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $446.89 million, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.41. The Lovesac Company has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $63.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.03.

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.18. Lovesac had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $134.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.80 million. Analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOVE. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Lovesac from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Lovesac from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Lovesac from $97.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Lovesac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.71.

In other Lovesac news, Director Andrew R. Heyer purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 172,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

